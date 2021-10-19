Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Chaplin scores against his old club as Ipswich thrash Portsmouth

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 9:53 pm
Conor Chaplin scored against his old club as Ipswich won at Portsmouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich striker Conor Chaplin scored against his former club as Paul Cook celebrated his return to Portsmouth with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Ipswich’s top scorer Macauley Bonne, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns were also on target on a night when Portsmouth conceded four goals for the second game in a row.

Ipswich were gifted the lead four minutes before half time when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was caught dwelling on a Sean Raggett back pass, allowing Bonne to nip in and finish.

Pompey academy graduate Chaplin doubled that advantage nine minutes into the second half with a neat finish from Janoi Donacien’s cross.

It was 3-0 four minutes later when Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Bazunu allowed Aluku’s tame shot to squirm under his body and into the net.

Burns completed the rout 15 minutes from time by sweeping home another Donacien cross from the right.

It was just Ipswich’s second away league win this season and it took them above Portsmouth in the table.

