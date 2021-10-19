Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth maintain League One top spot with win over Bolton

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 9:56 pm
Conor Grant got on the scoresheet (Tim Goode/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth maintained top spot with a 3-0 home win over Bolton to make it three League One wins on the spin and 13 unbeaten.

Brendan Galloway got Argyle off to a flying start with a cheeky backheel goal at the far post from Conor Grant’s corner – helped on by Dan Scarr – in the sixth minute.

Grant took centre stage in the 15th minute with a superb finish from outside the box, sending a grasscutter skimming off the wet surface and into the bottom corner past diving keeper Joel Dixon.

Ryan Broom sealed victory in stoppage time, firing home after substitute Danny Mayor and Ryan Hardie’s efforts had held up on the soaked pitch.

Panutche Camara, Broom and top scorer Hardie all had first-half efforts blocked or saved as the hosts poured forward in the teeming rain.

Camara came even closer to increasing Argyle’s lead in the 64th minute but his measured close-range effort bounced back off a post with Dixon beaten.

Former Argyle midfielder and Bolton second-half sub Antoni Sarcevic came closest to reducing the arrears cutting in from the left but his shot on the run flew just wide.

