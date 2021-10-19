Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham and Wycombe share spoils from goalless League One stalemate

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 9:56 pm
Rotherham and Wycombe played out a goalless draw at the New York Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wycombe put in a dogged display to extend their unbeaten League One run to five games with a goalless draw at Rotherham.

Last season’s Championship rivals could not be separated with the visitors certainly the happier side to collect a point from a game slowed down by their tactics and containing few real chances.

High-flying Wycombe had been chasing a fifth-straight victory and Ryan Tafazolli almost gave them the perfect start but he steered a header wide from Joe Jacobson’s corner.

Rotherham’s best chances in a scrappy first half fell to Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who miskicked the ball, and Will Grigg who headed straight at David Stockdale.

Stand-in goalkeeper Josh Vickers was forced into his first save early in the second half as he superbly clawed out Jacobson’s curling free-kick.

Grigg then sneaked in on goal from Michael Smith’s pass but his effort was deflected just wide.

Rotherham had certainly cranked up the pressure in the second half and Freddie Ladapo was almost on hand to make it pay but he could not get the right contact on Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross to the far post as the spoils were shared.

