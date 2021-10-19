Rotherham and Wycombe share spoils from goalless League One stalemate

Wycombe put in a dogged display to extend their unbeaten League One run to five games with a goalless draw at Rotherham.

Last season’s Championship rivals could not be separated with the visitors certainly the happier side to collect a point from a game slowed down by their tactics and containing few real chances.

High-flying Wycombe had been chasing a fifth-straight victory and Ryan Tafazolli almost gave them the perfect start but he steered a header wide from Joe Jacobson’s corner.

Rotherham’s best chances in a scrappy first half fell to Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who miskicked the ball, and Will Grigg who headed straight at David Stockdale.

Stand-in goalkeeper Josh Vickers was forced into his first save early in the second half as he superbly clawed out Jacobson’s curling free-kick.

Grigg then sneaked in on goal from Michael Smith’s pass but his effort was deflected just wide.

Rotherham had certainly cranked up the pressure in the second half and Freddie Ladapo was almost on hand to make it pay but he could not get the right contact on Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross to the far post as the spoils were shared.