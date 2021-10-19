Aaron Pressley spot on as Wimbledon make Lincoln pay penalty

Aaron Pressley left Lincoln all shook up as his early first-half penalty handed AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win in a feisty Sky Bet League One clash at the LNER Arena.

The teenage Scot’s fifth-minute goal also brought an end to three straight away defeats as the Wombles followed up Saturday’s dramatic victory over Sheffield Wednesday with a deserved success in front of a vocal away support of 369 travelling fans.

Wimbledon started the game really brightly, keeping Lincoln pinned in their own half and within five minutes they were ahead.

Conor McGrandles was harshly adjudged to have brought down Luke McCormick on the byline and from the resultant penalty, Pressley slammed a low shot into the bottom corner just past the despairing hand of Imps keeper Josh Griffiths.

Ted Bishop struck Lincoln’s first chance just wide, stretching to latch onto Lasse Sorensen’s terrific cross, before firing narrowly over.

Lewis Fiorini brought out a diving save from Wombles keeper Nik Tzanev and play immediately switched to the other end where Jack Rudoni broke free on goal but his low effort drifted just wide.

Wimbledon seemed content to just hang on to their slender lead and Chris Maguire chanced his arm without success as the Imps were reduced to pot shots from outside the box but never seriously troubled Tzanev again.