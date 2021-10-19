Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stuart O’Keefe strike sinks Doncaster

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:00 pm
Stuart O’Keefe (Nigel French/PA)
Stuart O’Keefe (Nigel French/PA)

Stuart O’Keefe’s fortuitous goal earned Gillingham their first home win in almost two months, as they ground out a 1-0 victory against League One’s bottom club Doncaster.

The result moved the Gills three points clear of the bottom four, but Donny remain rooted to the foot of the table after drawing yet another blank in front of goal.

Doncaster should have gone ahead in the fourth minute, however, when Joe Dodoo’s pass found its way through for Kyle Knoyle, who could only shoot into the side netting.

Robbie McKenzie almost broke the deadlock for Gillingham when his header from the edge of the area clipped the outside of the post, following Ryan Jackson’s long throw.

The Gills were slightly improved after half-time, with Danny Lloyd having a shot shovelled away by Doncaster goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg before Tiago Cukur skimmed an effort just wide for Donny.

The hosts then finally grabbed the winner with 11 minutes left as Vadaine Oliver attacked the near post from Lloyd’s corner and his header brushed in off O’Keefe’s back.

