Stuart O’Keefe strike sinks Doncaster

Stuart O’Keefe’s fortuitous goal earned Gillingham their first home win in almost two months, as they ground out a 1-0 victory against League One’s bottom club Doncaster.

The result moved the Gills three points clear of the bottom four, but Donny remain rooted to the foot of the table after drawing yet another blank in front of goal.

Doncaster should have gone ahead in the fourth minute, however, when Joe Dodoo’s pass found its way through for Kyle Knoyle, who could only shoot into the side netting.

Robbie McKenzie almost broke the deadlock for Gillingham when his header from the edge of the area clipped the outside of the post, following Ryan Jackson’s long throw.

The Gills were slightly improved after half-time, with Danny Lloyd having a shot shovelled away by Doncaster goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg before Tiago Cukur skimmed an effort just wide for Donny.

The hosts then finally grabbed the winner with 11 minutes left as Vadaine Oliver attacked the near post from Lloyd’s corner and his header brushed in off O’Keefe’s back.