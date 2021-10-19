Late Noah Chilvers goal earns Colchester a draw in a game of three dismissals

A late equaliser from substitute Noah Chilvers rescued Colchester a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, who finished the Sky Bet League Two contest with nine men.

Chilvers’ fine 88th-minute strike from the edge of the area earned the Essex side a draw, after Charlie Daniels’ set-piece had only been partially cleared.

Colchester striker Freddie Sears was denied by goalkeeper James Belshaw early on.

In first-half stoppage-time, Shamal George pushed Brett Pitman’s effort onto the inside of a post, with the Colchester goalkeeper gathering the ball after it had rolled along the goal-line.

Joey Barton’s visitors took a 58th-minute lead through Pitman, whose flicked header at the near post from Antony Evans’ corner flew past George and in.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead four minutes later when Alfie Kilgour wastefully blasted over.

Rovers’ Cian Harries was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting in the 87th minute.

And after Chilvers netted, Rovers substitute Trevor Clarke and Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu were both dismissed for violent conduct, as the spoils were shared.