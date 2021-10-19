Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Stewart scores twice as Sunderland thrash Crewe at Gresty Road

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:04 pm
Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scored twice in their 4-0 win at Crewe (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ross Stewart struck twice for Sunderland as they won 4-0 at Crewe to move up to second in the table.

An own goal by Terell Thomas helped Lee Johnson’s side on their way at Gresty Road and substitute Leon Dajaku completed the rout.

Early on, Crewe were indebted to goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen for two smart saves which thwarted Tom Flanagan’s set-piece header and Alex Pritchard when the midfielder got clear.

Scott Robertson and Kane Ramsay went close with driven efforts for the Railwaymen, but Dave Artell’s side looked suspect at the back – although the first goal in the 25th minute came in rather fortuitous circumstances.

When Pritchard played the ball across the box from the left, Thomas sliced his clearance beyond Jaaskelainen and into the far corner.

There was no doubting the quality of the Black Cats’ second in the 32nd minute as Dan Neil teed up Stewart with a cross from the byline and the striker found the corner of the net with a firm header.

Stewart got his second on 55 minutes after Pritchard’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Callum Doyle.

Former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron almost cut the arrears as he scooped the ball towards the far corner from a tight angle but it was kept out by Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

And Sunderland got a fourth goal in the 73rd minute when Neil released Dajaku, who raced clear down the left and drove under Jaaskelainen.

