Mark Cullen strikes twice as Hartlepool break away duck with win at Bradford

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:06 pm
Mark Cullen struck twice for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Cullen struck twice for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)

Former Bradford loanee Mark Cullen scored twice against his old club as Hartlepool secured their first away win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Valley Parade.

Hartlepool, who had previously gained only one point from six away matches since winning promotion back to the EFL at the end of last season, shook Bradford with a goal after 50 seconds.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell failed to hold a shot from Gavan Holohan and Cullen seized on the loose ball to score from close range.

Luke Molyneux went close to adding to Hartlepool’s lead when his angled shot flashed just wide of the far post.

Bradford enjoyed plenty of possession, but the nearest they came to scoring in the first half was just before the interval when Charles Vernam forced Ben Killip to make a diving save.

The Bantams pressed hard at the start of the second half to try to get back in the game, but they suffered another blow when Hartlepool increased their lead in the 60th minute with a close-range header from Cullen.

Defender Paudie O’Connor gave Bradford hope when he scored with far-post header from Callum Cooke’s corner in the 72nd minute, but Hartlepool put the result beyond doubt with a third goal in the 90th minute.

Defender Yann Songo’o turned substitute Reagan Ogle’s cross into his own net to end Bradford’s unbeaten home record.

