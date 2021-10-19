Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru rescues point for Sheffield Wednesday at Cambridge

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:06 pm
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netted a late leveller for Sheffield Wednesday at Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netted a late leveller for Sheffield Wednesday at Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru struck a late leveller as Sheffield Wednesday fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Dele-Bashiru raced on to a flicked header from Olamide Shodipo in the 80th minute and slammed a low shot past Dimitar Mitov.

It was deserved reward for Wednesday, who grew into the game after a fast start from the hosts which saw them lead through George Williams’ header.

Cambridge had already gone close through Joe Ironside by the time Williams stooped to meet a near-post corner from Jack Iredale in the 20th minute and guided his header past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wednesday improved as the half progressed and Lewis Wing passed up a golden chance to equalise when he raced clear but saw his shot smothered by Mitov and Dele-Bashiru hit the outside of the post with a low effort shortly afterwards.

After the break, Sam Smith cleared a Marvin Johnson corner off the line before Dele-Bashiru’s sharp finish squared things up.

Seconds later, Mitov made a superb save to keep out Liam Palmer’s header and earn his side a point.

