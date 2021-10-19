Cobblers move into the play-off places with home win over Stevenage

Northampton registered back-to-back Sky Bet League Two home wins with a routine 3-0 victory over lowly Stevenage.

Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins struck in the first half, before Fraser Horsfall made the game safe in the second as the home side moved into the play-off positions.

After a quiet opening 33 minutes, Northampton broke the deadlock when Mitch Pinnock sent Etete racing away on goal and his low shot squirmed through the fingers of visiting goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Lifted by the goal, the Cobblers went in search of another and got it late in the first half through Hoskins, who was on hand to poke in the rebound after Pinnock had robbed Luther James-Wildin and stung the palms of Anang.

Northampton remained the dominant force after half-time and Horsfall headed in a third on 63 minutes, getting up superbly to convert Pinnock’s corner and end the game as a contest.