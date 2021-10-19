Late Robbie Gotts leveller denies Scunthorpe much-needed win at Barrow

Robbie Gotts’ second goal of the season earned Barrow a 1-1 draw and denied basement-boys Scunthorpe only their second Sky Bet League Two win of the season.

Gotts struck 10 minutes from time after Barrow’s leading marksman Ollie Banks saw a 74th-minute penalty saved by Rory Watson.

Barrow hit the bar late on through Josh Gordon but a home win would have been harsh on Neil Cox’s strugglers.

They won a second-minute penalty after Mark Ellis brought down Myles Hippolyte.

Hippolyte scored from the spot in United’s only win of the season against Tranmere but this time Ryan Loft took on the responsibility but pulled his shot wide.

However, visiting skipper George Taft hit the target three minutes from half-time to give United a deserved lead.

Taft’s header from Hayden Hackney’s corner was his first in two years and first for the club.

Barrow were far better in the second half but only sparked into life in the final 20 minutes.

Watson’s stop from Banks looked to have won the game until Gotts popped up with the equaliser.