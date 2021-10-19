Lyle Taylor scores twice as Nottingham Forest leave it late to beat Bristol City

Substitute Lyle Taylor struck twice in stoppage time as Nottingham Forest extended Bristol City’s Ashton Gate misery with a 2-1 Championship win.

The hosts took a 39th minute lead when Nahki Wells saw his low shot from just outside the box saved at full stretch by Brice Samba, only for the ball to break for Alex Scott to fire into an unguarded net.

City were still ahead on 90 minutes, but Nathan Baker fouled Djed Spence and Taylor equalised from the resulting penalty.

Seconds later Taylor had visiting fans behind the goal in raptures when netting the winner from close range after Dan Bentley had parried a shot from another substitute, Joe Lolley.

The result extended City’s winless home run to 17 games, 14 of them since Nigel Pearson was appointed manager.

Forest started brightly and a mistake by Rob Atkinson allowed Brennan Johnson to get in a shot that was blocked.

Jay Dasilva was denied in similar fashion at the other end on 16 minutes and seconds later Andreas Weimann should have done better with a header that was comfortably saved by Samba.

Scott fired wide when it seemed easier to score on 20 minutes after the ball reached him eight yards out.

Johnson was causing problems for Forest and, after getting past Nathan Baker, he sent a low drive against the inside of the far post on 33 minutes.

Scott’s goal meant Bristol City led at half time, but after the restart Forest launched wave after wave of attacks.

Spence had a shot deflected wide, Lewis Grabban found the net only to be ruled offside and some desperate City defending brought several corners.

The home side thought they should have had a penalty on 56 minutes when Scott went down inside the box, but referee Simon Hooper waved play on.

Wells then tried his luck from near halfway and saw his superb effort just clear the crossbar with Samba well off his line.

Forest were wasting some promising attacks with a poor final ball, while Grabban netted from an offside position as frustration grew.

The impressive Wells almost doubled City’s lead on 71 minutes, turning his marker and hitting a powerful drive that Samba somehow managed to tip onto a post.

Chances were coming at both ends. Weimann had a shot blocked following a slick City break, while Lolley shot wide for Forest.

Both managers made full use of their bench and Forest’s last substitution, Taylor replacing Lewis Grabban on 81 minutes, proved decisive as they won for the fourth game in a row.