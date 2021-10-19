Nine-man Newport secure point against Carlisle

Newport ended with nine men as Ed Upson and Ryan Haynes saw red in the second half of their 2-2 draw with Carlisle at Rodney Parade.

Upson was the first to go for handling the ball on the goal line as he conceded a penalty which Zach Clough struck home to level the scores in the 66th minute of a game played in torrential rain.

Then Haynes got his marching orders for a clumsy challenge which earned him a second yellow to leave his side playing two men short for the final five minutes.

Carlisle hit the front through Joe Riley after only 44 seconds but Dom Telford scored twice in three minutes just before the half-hour mark to edge his side in front.

At that stage Newport were in complete control but it took a string of great saves from Joe Day to keep them in the game in the final quarter.

The draw provided new Carlisle boss Gavin Skelton with his first point and gave James Rowberry, named as Michael Flynn’s successor as Newport manager earlier in the day, plenty to chew over ahead of his first game in charge at Bristol Rovers at the weekend.