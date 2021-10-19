Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate extend unbeaten home record after draw with Tranmere

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:22 pm
Tranmere’s Jay Spearing scored a penalty at Harrogate (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harrogate extended their unbeaten home run to 10 games and kept fellow high-fliers Tranmere below them in the League Two table following an entertaining 2-2 draw.

The visitors led through a Jay Spearing penalty before a Jack Muldoon spot-kick and Luke Armstrong’s eighth goal of the season put the Sulphurites in the ascendancy, only for Kieron Morris to secure a share of the spoils.

Harrogate captain Josh Falkingham cleared an early Sam Foley chance off the line, but Tranmere went ahead just past the half-hour mark when Jack Diamond tripped Josh Dacres-Cogley, and Spearing found Mark Oxley’s bottom-right corner.

The Sulphurites levelled in the 40th minute after Will Smith had his shirt tugged by Tom Davies, and Muldoon beat Tranmere goalkeeper Ross Doohan.
Early in the second half, Alex Pattison forced a parry from Doohan and from the loose ball George Thomson set up Armstrong, who headed in from six yards.

But Rovers were back on terms within four minutes as home defender Warren Burrell turned a Josh Hawkes cross against Oxley’s right-hand post and Morris pounced from eight yards.

Callum McManaman went closest to winning the game for the visitors late on when he sidefooted against the bar.

