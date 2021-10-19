Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe score as Exeter beat 10-man Crawley

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:23 pm
Matt Jay scored for Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matt Jay scored for Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Second-half goals from Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe gave Exeter a 3-1 victory at 10-man Crawley.

The hosts, who had led through Kwesi Appiah’s header, had striker Ashley Nadesan dismissed for two bookable offences before half-time as they went down to back-to-back defeats.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor made four changes and the recalled Jake Caprice tested veteran keeper Glenn Morris early on after a penetrating run.

Captain Jay had a shot blocked for City before Morris held a close-range header by Archie Collins.

City keeper Cameron Dawson was caught out of position as Crawley broke the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Striker Appiah headed his fourth goal of the season at the far post after Nadesan, released by Tom Nichols, got the better of Dawson towards the corner flag.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Nadesan, booked earlier for a foul, was shown a second yellow card.

Appiah put a good chance wide for Crawley before Exeter scored twice inside two minutes.

Jay thundered his seventh goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 54th minute before Atangana forced the ball in from close range to give the Grecians the lead.

Striker Nombe sealed City’s victory in the last minute by firing his sixth goal in six games from close range in front of 357 travelling fans.

