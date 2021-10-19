Salford held to a goalless draw by Rochdale at the Peninsula Stadium

Salford City and Rochdale shared the spoils as their first ever league derby ended 0-0.

The Ammies, looking for a second successive home win in the space of four days, started promisingly with a Conor McAleny effort narrowly wide of the target early on.

Brandon Thomas-Asante then produced the first shot on target when his powerful low strike forced a smart save from Dale stopper Joel Colman.

Salford should have taken advantage of their first half dominance shortly before the interval, but both Matty Willock and McAleny failed to convert.

A reinvigorated Rochdale sparked to life after the restart with George Broadbent spurning a glorious chance for an opener, while Conor Ripley was twice drawn into action.

Inspired by the influential Ash Hunter, the home side returned into the ascendency with Thomas-Asante again testing Coleman and Tom Elliott heading narrowly over the target.

Former Ammie Jake Beesley had an opportunity to snatch a late winner but ultimately neither side could break the deadlock.