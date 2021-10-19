Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon move third in League Two after edging victory at Sutton

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:34 pm
Louis Reed was on target for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Louis Reed was on target for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sutton’s stunning four-match League Two winning streak came to a frustrating end with a 2-1 defeat at home to Swindon, who moved up to third as a result.

Matt Gray saw his side’s four-game winning streak at Gander Green Lane ended after sensational first-half strikes from Louis Reed and Jonny Williams.

Harry Beautyman hit back with a penalty six minutes before the break but the U’s failed to snatch a point.

Swindon sprinted out of the blocks fastest as Harry McKirdy forced Dean Bouzanis into a great early save.

But there was absolutely nothing he could do to keep out Reed’s 17th-minute free-kick.

It was almost two, four minutes later as McKirdy hit the post after jumping on a defensive error.

Williams smashed home Swindon’s second on the half-hour mark with an unstoppable strike.

Beautyman reduced the arrears in the 39th minute as he stroked his penalty straight down the middle after Mathieu Baudry handled in the box.

Bouzanis denied Ellis Iandolo just before the break.

After the restart, Beautyman squandered a decent chance from a free-kick.

Ben Gladwin saw his effort tipped over by inspired Boudanis down the other end as Swindon held on to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

