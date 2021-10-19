Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney frustrated by Ryan Allsop’s ‘clear mistake’ in draw with Luton

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:56 pm
Wayne Rooney’s side stretched their unbeaten run (Nigel French/PA)
Derby manager Wayne Rooney pointed the finger at goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after his late mistake allowed Luton to secure a 2-2 draw.

Derby led twice at a rain-swept Pride Park only for Luton to peg them back, although both sides will question the goals conceded.

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley lost the ball to Jason Knight who set up Tom Lawrence to fire low past Simon Sluga in the 20th minute

The visitors made a double substitution after 30 minutes and one of those levelled in the 48th minute when a long throw was flicked on at the near post and Fred Onyedinma dived to force the ball home.

Knight restored Derby’s lead with a low drive that went through Sluga on the hour only for an Allsop error to see Luton equalise seven minutes from time.

He came for a cross but failed to get there and Elijah Adebayo headed into the unguarded net.

Allsop was beaten again when Onyedinma lobbed him from a tight angle but the ball came back off the bar.

Rooney said: “It was a tough one to take. I felt we did enough to win the game, scored two good goals and then we conceded two very sloppy goals which we haven’t been doing.

“We know long throw-ins are difficult to deal with but we’ve dealt really well with them of late so that was disappointing to concede from that.

“We had a great reaction with a very good goal from Jason Knight but then obviously it’s a clear mistake from Ryan Allsop which has cost us three points.

“We are competing in every game and we know we are a hard team to play against but I’m frustrated tonight with one point.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “The performance levels were nowhere near and we looked energy-less for lots of the first half.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, we made changes and we started the second half like a house on fire, got the goal but then a bit of a sucker punch again.

“We had to show a load of character and I’m really pleased after two away games and four points against two really difficult sides.

“Considering we were way off our levels we’ve come away from a difficult place with a point which shows we have something about us.

“Apart from two 45 minutes we’ve been outstanding this season and deserved more and we’ve gone to some difficult places.

“We should be higher but I think the reason we’re not is we probably haven’t taken chances when we’ve been on top.”

