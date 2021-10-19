Joey Barton criticises referee after seeing two points slip away at Colchester

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was angry with Premier League referee Graham Scott after his side finished their 1-1 draw at Colchester with nine men.

Cian Harries, who had been booked for a foul early in the second half, was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting from a throw-in in the 87th minute and duly sent off.

And Rovers substitute Trevor Clarke was also dismissed near the end for violent conduct after tangling with Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu, who was also given a red card.

Barton said after the Sky Bet League Two contest: “For the first red it was shocking by the ref and it changed the game because we were in control.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t put the game to bed because we did have opportunities to get a second goal.

“But I feel sorry for the boys because you don’t envisage the referee sending somebody off for a throw-in.

“The ball was out of play so can’t you give him a warning? Is it a sending-off offence?

“In his infinite wisdom he’s decided to affect the game and it cost us two extra points.

“But we’re 13 games into it and there’s been a huge turnaround at the football club.

“If we’re going to be truly successful as a group, we need to be together. Results solidify that as confidence and chemistry flows among the players.

“We’re a million miles away from where we want to be and we have to keep progressing.”

Rovers, who hit a post through Brett Pitman in the first half, took a 58th-minute lead when the same player headed in at the near post from Antony Evans’ corner.

But Colchester rescued a point when substitute Noah Chilvers controlled before lashing home a superb left-foot shot from the edge of the area, after Charlie Daniels’ set-piece had been only partially cleared.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins said: “Full credit to Noah – he’s come on at half-time into a position which isn’t really his main one but when he got his chance, he took it.

“What a finish; for a young man of his age to chest it and have the confidence to take that on with his left foot from there was no mean feat.

“We definitely deserved something to get something out of the game. We pressed and got after them, especially in the first half.

“Freddie (Sears) had a great chance in the first half and there were chances for (Luke) Chambers and (Armando) Dobra in the second half.

“After they scored, I think we got a little bit desperate in trying to chase the game. There were still 20 minutes left, which is a long time in the game.

“We had to stay nice and positive and it was about keeping the shape and staying nice and calm.”