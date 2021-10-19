Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joey Barton criticises referee after seeing two points slip away at Colchester

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 10:58 pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was not happy at Cian Harries’ dismissal (PA)
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was angry with Premier League referee Graham Scott after his side finished their 1-1 draw at Colchester with nine men.

Cian Harries, who had been booked for a foul early in the second half, was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting from a throw-in in the 87th minute and duly sent off.

And Rovers substitute Trevor Clarke was also dismissed near the end for violent conduct after tangling with Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu, who was also given a red card.

Barton said after the Sky Bet League Two contest: “For the first red it was shocking by the ref and it changed the game because we were in control.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t put the game to bed because we did have opportunities to get a second goal.

“But I feel sorry for the boys because you don’t envisage the referee sending somebody off for a throw-in.

“The ball was out of play so can’t you give him a warning? Is it a sending-off offence?

“In his infinite wisdom he’s decided to affect the game and it cost us two extra points.

“But we’re 13 games into it and there’s been a huge turnaround at the football club.

“If we’re going to be truly successful as a group, we need to be together. Results solidify that as confidence and chemistry flows among the players.

“We’re a million miles away from where we want to be and we have to keep progressing.”

Rovers, who hit a post through Brett Pitman in the first half, took a 58th-minute lead when the same player headed in at the near post from Antony Evans’ corner.

But Colchester rescued a point when substitute Noah Chilvers controlled before lashing home a superb left-foot shot from the edge of the area, after Charlie Daniels’ set-piece had been only partially cleared.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins said: “Full credit to Noah – he’s come on at half-time into a position which isn’t really his main one but when he got his chance, he took it.

“What a finish; for a young man of his age to chest it and have the confidence to take that on with his left foot from there was no mean feat.

“We definitely deserved something to get something out of the game. We pressed and got after them, especially in the first half.

“Freddie (Sears) had a great chance in the first half and there were chances for (Luke) Chambers and (Armando) Dobra in the second half.

“After they scored, I think we got a little bit desperate in trying to chase the game. There were still 20 minutes left, which is a long time in the game.

“We had to stay nice and positive and it was about keeping the shape and staying nice and calm.”

