Exeter boss Matt Taylor praises big second-half response in win at Crawley

Exeter boss Matt Taylor praised a big second-half response after his side battled back from a goal down to take maximum points in a 3-1 win at 10-man Crawley.

The Grecians turned the game around after striker Kwesi Appiah had headed the Reds in front in the 31st minute.

Crawley were forced to play the entire second half with 10 men after striker Ashley Nadesan, booked earlier for a foul, received another yellow card on the brink of half-time.

Two goals in two minutes from skipper Matt Jay and Nigel Atangana put City on their way, and Sam Nombe sealed their first league win in five games at the death.

Taylor said: “A big response was needed after the first half – we had to control the ball.

“Crawley put you under pressure at home, but we went into it unbeaten in 11 league games although we should have won more.”

Exeter’s win puts them into a play-off position and Taylor insisted: “We are always looking up.

“The league table is pretty congested but this team has goals in it.”

Former MK Dons striker Nombe is enjoying the hottest streak of his career and Taylor admits his goal-scoring form is bound to attract interest.

He added: “Sam has got six in six now and we know there will be attention.

“In the second half we scored three really good goals. It was a bit of a learning spell in the first half.”