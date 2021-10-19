Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley ‘ashamed’ after heavy home defeat to Ipswich

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 11:08 pm
Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley was “ashamed” after they lost 4-0 to Ipswich (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley was “ashamed” after they lost 4-0 to Ipswich (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley said he was “ashamed” after his side lost 4-0 at home to Ipswich.

Macauley Bonne, Portsmouth academy graduate Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns scored as Pompey conceded four goals for the second game in a row following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Rotherham.

Cowley said: “I’m disappointed and ashamed. We just capitulated.

“Sorry and apologies after the event mean very little. I don’t think anyone wants to hear me talk too much, sometimes there are no words for a performance like that.

“For 40 minutes it was a competitive game and we were in it.

“A mistake cost us a goal and it was the way we responded that cost us the match, not the mistake.”

Ipswich manager Paul Cook urged his side to keep their feet on the ground after they thrashed his former club.

Cook said: “We just keep going. I know that’s boring, but you just always have to go away, analyse, look at what you do and ask ‘can we get better?’.

“This is a really tough place to go and that was probably as complete a performance as we’ve had all season.

“I’m just so pleased for our supporters who travelled. I said to the players at half time ‘you have to score in front of those fans’.

“You had to give them that momentum that they want to give you to carry you home. We did that in abundance tonight.

“When you go away from home you’ve got to have men all over the pitch. Tonight we had a lot of them.

“My messages stay the same. As I said the other day, you don’t get medals in October. There are no promotions, no relegations. You just stay focussed.

“Tonight we’ve shown we can come to probably one of the toughest away grounds in the country and win. We’ve got to keep that going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal