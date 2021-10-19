Ben Garner delighted as Swindon edge narrow win to take points from Sutton

Swindon boss Ben Garner was delighted with how his side handled the challenge to beat Sutton 2-1 on the road in League Two.

Sensational first-half strikes from Louis Reed and Jonny Williams put the visitors two goals to the good at Gander Green Lane.

Harry Beautyman pulled one back from the penalty spot, but Garner’s charges held firm to end Sutton’s four-game league winning run.

“We’ve got a lot of young players in that dressing room and that was a big test for them tonight and they’ve come through it with flying colours,” said Garner, whose side moved up to third and remain unbeaten away from home.

“They never stop, they’re relentless in what they do Sutton.

“It doesn’t matter if we go 3-1 up or it goes 2-2, they just keep coming.

“This is a very, very tough place to come. They’ve been in wonderful form.

“Teams who have got to come here will be in for a tough game.

“The important thing is foundations and doing things the right way. We’ve done that and progressed really quickly and that’s credit to everyone at the football club.

“We’re really pleased to remain unbeaten away.

“The away form’s been excellent – I think our form in general has been good.

“We’ve drawn our last two home games, which both should have been wins, so we could have had more points and been higher up the table than we were.”

Matt Gray saw his Sutton side’s five-game winning streak in all competitions ended as Sutton slipped to their first defeat in a month.

But it has been a fruitful spell for the Football League newboys, playing their first season at this level in their 123-year history, and they sit outside the League Two play-off places on goal difference despite the defeat.

Gray said: “It’s disappointing the run’s come to an end, of course it is.

“But that’s football, everything comes to an end eventually and we have to deal with that.

“It’s been a great spell for us, especially here at home. We get such great support from our fans and we really want to make them proud.

“Our performances have been excellent even when, at the start of the season we weren’t getting the results.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves off and go again, that’s football. We can’t dwell on it, it’s one game.

“It’s a long season and you’re going to lose games, we know that.

“We’ve come up against one of the top teams in this league and given them a game.”