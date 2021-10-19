Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Duff hails two-goal Kyle Joseph’s quality as Cheltenham beat Morecambe

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 11:32 pm
Michael Duff’s Cheltenham took all three points (Ashley Western/PA)
Michael Duff’s Cheltenham took all three points (Ashley Western/PA)

Michael Duff hailed Kyle Joseph’s quality as his brace fired Cheltenham to a 3-1 home win over Morecambe.

The Swansea loan prospect struck twice in three second-half minutes to help secure the Robins’ second win in four days and lift them into the top half of the table.

Liam Sercombe had put them ahead before Adam Phillips’ leveller before half-time for the visitors.

“Kyle’s first was an excellent finish and his second is just individual brilliance,” Duff said.

“I thought we were excellent tonight against a dangerous team.

“They’ve had some really good results and are up there with the top scorers in the division as well as having the top scorer in the division in Cole Stockton.

“I thought it was a pretty dominant display to be honest.

“We played a different shape today and we looked expansive, played through the thirds and created numerous chances.”

It was the first ever League One meeting between the newly-promoted clubs and Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 26th minute through fit-again midfielder Sercombe.

He finished well into the bottom left corner for his first of the season after Mattie Pollock nodded the ball down for him from Sean Long’s throw-in.

Morecambe levelled seven minutes before half-time from an indirect free-kick after Scott Flinders handled a back-pass from Chris Hussey.

Burnley loan prospect Phillips slammed into the bottom left corner after Greg Leigh touched the set-piece to him 18 yards from goal.

Leigh headed against the left post just before the break and Cheltenham were close to regaining the lead when Kyle Vassell’s header was well saved by Jokull Andresson.

But Joseph struck in the 65th minute, firing in Matty Blair’s cross from the right for the second goal of his loan spell.

And less than three minutes later the 20-year-old forward netted again, curling one in off the inside of the left post to put the game beyond Morecambe’s reach.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson admitted his team were second best on the night.

“I don’t think we deserved anything out of the game,” he said.

“We were the makers of our own downfall and things aren’t going for us.

“That’s been a three-game run where we haven’t been good enough.

“We’re not maintaining the ball and conceding silly goals, but the boys have held their hands up for the individual mistakes so I’m not going to come out and lambast them.

“They’re an honest group who can turn things around.

“We’re a very, very quiet team and I think that’s hindering us at the moment.

“We’re missing a little bit of steel and know-how, but I believe in the players we’ve got.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal