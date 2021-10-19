Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor praises Hartlepool’s bravery following victory at Bradford

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 11:48 pm
Dave Challinor’s side got their first away win (Nigel French/PA)
Dave Challinor’s side got their first away win (Nigel French/PA)

Dave Challinor praised the bravery of his players as Hartlepool gained their first away win of the season and ended Bradford’s unbeaten home record with a 3-1 League Two win at Valley Parade.

Hartlepool, who had gained only one point from six away matches since winning promotion back to the EFL at end of last season, went ahead after only 50 seconds.

Home goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell failed to hold Gavan Holohan’s shot and former Bradford loanee Mark Cullen – who joined Pools during the summer after being released by Port Vale – followed up to score his first goal for his new club.

Cullen added his second in the 60th minute with a close header before defender Paudie O’Connor pulled a goal back for Bradford with a header from Callum Cooke’s corner.

Hartlepool then put the result beyond doubt when defender Yann Songo’o turned the ball into his own net from substitute Reagan Ogle’s cross.

Challinor said: “It was a really good performance.

“We try to keep belief and coming to Bradford was going to be tough in front of a big crowd and against a team who are one of the favourites for promotion, but we got our deserts and made it a special day with our first away win.

“We knew we had to be brave – that was the first requirement – but we passed the ball well, played in good areas and the early goal made a difference.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded, but we showed real determination to go on and score the third goal.

“I was pleased for Mark Cullen. He has had to be patient, but I just hope he continues to score goals.”

Bradford manager Derek Adams said: “To lose an early goal made it a really hard start for us and another blow after conceding a late equaliser against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

“It meant we were always chasing the game.

“We made it 2-1, but we couldn’t get a second goal and left ourselves open at the back and they scored a third.

“We deserved three points on Saturday, but we didn’t deserve any points tonight.

“The better team won the game. It is our first home defeat of the season and we have to be stronger and harder to beat than we were tonight.”

