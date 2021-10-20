Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Kieran Trippier set for Premier League return?

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 7:14 am
England’s Kieran Trippier could be returning to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a return to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror. The former Tottenham player, 31, had previously been subject of interest from Manchester United who could again make a move for the Atletico Madrid right-back.

Leicester will do what they can to keep Youri Tielemans on their books, writes the Daily Mail. The Belgian midfielder is currently on a deal which expires in 2023 and helped the Foxes to their FA Cup win last season with the club eager to tie him down with a new deal.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce could be replaced (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Newcastle have slimmed down their list of potential replacements for Steve Bruce to three, reports the Daily Express. Bruce is expected to be shown the door from the Magpies following the club’s takeover with Eddie Howe, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca the trio all vying for the post.

While the Sun reports that former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is top of the wishlist for the new owners at St James’ Park.

Two clubs are set to spar off for the signature of Alexander Isak, with the Real Sociedad forward wanted by both Manchester United and Manchester City, says the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matthijs De Ligt: Barcelona could be in the frame to sign the 22-year-old who is said to be frustrated with his role at Juventus, writes Sport.

