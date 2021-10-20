Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s Rachel McLauchlan targets third win in a row in World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 11:09 am
Rachel McLauchlan enjoying life with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rachel McLauchlan enjoying life with Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rachel McLauchlan is looking to build on early success with new Scotland Women coach Pedro Martinez Losa with a win over Hungary on Friday.

Under the Spanish boss, the Scots began their World Cup qualifying campaign last month with a 2-0 win in Hungary and a 7-1 thrashing of the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park, where, for the first time, all the home qualifiers are being played.

Scotland sit second behind Group B leaders Spain on goal difference ahead of the visit of Hungary to the national stadium which is followed by a home friendly against Sweden next week.

McLauchlan, who plays for Rangers and who made her Scotland debut five years ago, said: “Everyone is excited and ready to go.

“Obviously last month we came away with two wins, which we were hoping to do, and we are looking forward to trying to take that forward.

“We have been in a few days with the girls and it has been great, so hopefully we can go positively this week.

“It will be a tough game. Obviously we played them last month, so we know what to expect a little bit.

“They are a very well organised team and we are not underestimating them at all. It will be a very good game.”

McLauchlan, 24, is looking forward to another trip to Hampden.

She said:  “Playing at Hampden was like a dream come true.

“It was great to go and play on such a big pitch, we were able to move the ball around very well and having that crowd in gave it that extra bit and gave us energy on the pitch and hopefully we can get that on Friday.”

