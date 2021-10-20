Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Connor Goldson urges Rangers to keep Nathan Patterson amid Everton speculation

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 11:49 am
Connor Goldson wants Rangers to keep hold of Nathan Patterson (Steve Welsh/PA)
Connor Goldson wants Rangers to keep hold of Nathan Patterson (Steve Welsh/PA)

Connor Goldson urged Rangers to keep hold of Nathan Patterson as speculation about the future of the Scotland defender resumed.

Everton were reported to have made an unsuccessful £8million bid in the summer for the 20-year-old, who is still vying with Gers captain James Tavernier for the right-back position at Ibrox, while Manchester United were recently linked.

Ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday, a report emerged claiming that Rafael Benitez could return with a new offer for Patterson in January.

Goldson said: “There is not much advice I can give him. It is his own unique situation he is in and credit to his hard work he has put in over the years.

“All I can say about this football club is Nathan Patterson is the future of it.

“He is an amazing player. Everyone I spoke to about him speaks really highly of him on and off the pitch.

Scotland Team Announcement
Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has been linked with Manchester United and Everton (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“He wants to learn and I have really enjoyed playing next to him when he has played.

“I think he is the future of this football club and I hope Rangers keep for a long time.

“It is important for him to play games and important for this football club that he is here for many years.

“The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and at some stage in his career he will play at that level but for now and for Rangers, they need to do all they can to keep him here.”

Asked about his own on-going contract talks, Goldson said: “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t really spoken to my agent or the club recently, so I really couldn’t tell you where it is at.

“I’m just focused on playing football and making sure this club wins.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal