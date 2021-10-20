Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate to open Crystal Palace’s redeveloped Academy site

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 1:15 pm
England manager Gareth Southgate will return to his boyhood club to open Crystal Palace’s redeveloped Academy site on October 28 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate will return to his boyhood club to open Crystal Palace’s redeveloped Academy site on October 28.

Southgate graduated from Palace’s youth system in 1990 having joined the south London club at the age of 16.

He went on to make 191 appearances for the Eagles and captained the club to the First Division title in 1994.

Most recently, Southgate led England to their first major final since 1966 at the 2020 European Championships.

“The new Academy will have a transformative effect on the future of the football club and the local community, not only enabling us to attract and retain the best players in one of England’s richest footballing areas but also to help scores of young people and local schools enjoy the facilities,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

“We will also be able to offer a comprehensive educational and player care programme, ensuring that even those players that don’t make it have an improved set of life choices.”

The redevelopment has been underway since June 2020 and will include a medical rehab and gym therapy area as well as five grass pitches, a 3G pitch, a covered indoor pitch and a gym.

Parish added: “Gareth was a pivotal part of creating the current academy system and his success is testament to the type of person and player this club strives to produce.

“He is an immensely proud part of our history and we also hope we can produce some homegrown talent to help England win a major tournament. It is fitting that he should open our new facilities to mark this monumental step forward for our football club.”

