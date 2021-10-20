Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Cairney back with a bang as Fulham move second with victory over Cardiff

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 9:51 pm
Tom Cairney celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)
Tom Cairney celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)

Tom Cairney marked his return after a 10-month absence with the goal that set Fulham on course for a 2-0 home win against Cardiff that increased the pressure on manager Mick McCarthy.

Cairney was introduced as a half-time substitute for his first appearance since December and he took just 12 minutes to fire the Cottagers in front.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added the second in the 63rd minute – his 13th league goal of the season – as Marco Silva’s side moved up to second in the Championship.

For McCarthy, defeat means his struggling side have now lost their last seven league games, scoring just one goal in the process.

After such a dismal run of form, a trip to face a Fulham side buoyed by Saturday’s comfortable 4-1 victory over QPR was hardly the fixture McCarthy would have chosen.

The Cardiff boss made five changes to the side that suffered a heavy defeat to rivals Swansea on Sunday.

But the ease with which Fulham forced a corner in the opening minute suggested this would be another testing 90 minutes for the Bluebirds.

It was the visitors who came closest to breaking the deadlock, though, when Kieffer Moore latched onto a bouncing ball on the edge of the box and fired a seventh-minute shot against the angle of crossbar and post.

Fulham responded to that warning with a well-worked move that was started by Tosin Adarabioyo’s through ball and ended with Neekens Kebano directing a shot against a post.

Silva’s side controlled long periods of the game but failed to make the most of their first-half dominance.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid saw a shot blocked when Mitrovic was better placed and Kebano wasted a good free-kick opportunity by firing into the defensive wall.

Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack had followed Moore’s example in threatening the Fulham goal early on but the visitors were forced to concentrate their efforts on keeping the Cottagers at bay as the game wore on.

Fulham side were still lacking a cutting edge, however, until Cairney appeared as a replacement for Harrison Reed.

The midfielder made his presence felt in spectacular style when he met an attempted clearance on the full with a left-foot shot that flew past Alex Smithies.

Having made the breakthrough it was always likely that Fulham would quickly add a second.

And it came just six minutes later when De Cordova-Reid caught out Cardiff left-back Joel Bagan and squared for Mitrovic who made no mistake with a first-time shot from 16 yards.

