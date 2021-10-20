Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Middlesbrough secure back-to-back home wins as they brush Barnsley aside

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 10:01 pm
Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier battles for the ball with Barnsley’s Jordan Williams (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier battles for the ball with Barnsley’s Jordan Williams (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Middlesbrough claimed a second home victory inside five days with a 2-0 win over struggling Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium.

Despite an encouraging start from the Tykes it was Boro who took command and went in front courtesy of Andraz Sporar’s 20th-minute header.

Matt Crooks’ 87th-minute goal wrapped up the points to lift Middlesbrough – who saw Duncan Watmore miss an incredible chance from six yards just before the hour – up to 10th.

Barnsley, who remain in the relegation zone after a fifth defeat in a row, could not find a way back after Sporar’s second goal since joining Middlesbrough. Now Markus Schopp’s side are winless in 11 Sky Bet Championship matches.

The visitors started the brighter too and should have gone ahead.

Striker Cauley Woodrow missed the target from a decent angle in the fourth minute after a clever through ball from Claudio Gomes.

And seconds later Clarke Oduor had an even better chance after a Sol Bamba slip.

Kenya international Oduor opened his body up with just goalkeeper Joe Lumley to beat but his side-footed effort did not curl round enough and the ball shaved a post.

Those two wasted chances proved crucial as Middlesbrough took command of the first half after that.

Sporar, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, was first to threaten when he was denied by goalkeeper Brad Collins following a Marcus Tavernier pass.

And after Tavernier had been denied by Collins at his near post shortly afterwards, Middlesbrough went ahead with the next attack.

After a corner was half-cleared, Paddy McNair had a second chance to find his man and he did when Sporar was left unmarked to send a header into the bottom corner from eight yards.

The Slovenian then teed-up Watmore five minutes before the interval but Barnsley bodies managed to get back and prevent a second.

Barnsley threatened again early in the second half and might have tested Lumley but Bamba made a fantastic saving challenge to prevent Aaron Leya Iseka from shooting in the area.

Almost immediately Martin Payero forced Collins into a save at the other end before Woodrow’s low effort was spilled by Lumley, who was quick enough to deny Callum Brittain from the rebound.

Then Watmore’s chance. After Payero had broken beyond his man down the right, he raced into the penalty area and squared for his team-mate only for Watmore to somehow side-foot over an empty net from six yards.

That miss left the door open for Barnsley to level, but Lumley was equal to an effort from Woodrow and the same player hammered an effort over from the edge of the area.

With three minutes remaining Crooks made sure. He headed down from McNair’s header back across the box and the ball dropped into the bottom corner with Bamba trying to help it on.

