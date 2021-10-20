Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jerry Yates bags a brace as Blackpool battle back from 2-0 down to beat Reading

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 10:07 pm
Jerry Yates was Blackpool’s matchwinner (Simon Marper/PA)
Reading squandered a 2-0 lead as Blackpool staged a thrilling second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Defender Scott Dann nodded Reading in front in the 11th minute and Tom Dele-Bashiru added a second 10 minutes later.

But Blackpool dominated the second half and deservedly made it 2-2 with quickfire efforts from substitute Owen Dale and Jerry Yates.

Yates then grabbed the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Reading had beaten Barnsley 1-0 at home on Saturday, securing a third clean sheet in their past four outings, while Blackpool’s four-match unbeaten run had been ended at Nottingham Forest.

Neither side impressed in a low-key opening 10 minutes, though Blackpool were the more positive going forward.

But as the rain lashed down in Berkshire, and from the first opportunity of the game, Reading went ahead.

John Swift curled over a free-kick from the left and Dann rose well to guide a header past Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

It was Dann’s first goal since the 34-year-old centre-back joined Reading following his release by Crystal Palace in the summer.

The visitors replied strongly, with Jordan Gabriel’s low 20-yard drive forcing a fine stop from home keeper Luke Southwood, who denied Yates from the rebound.

The double save proved vital, with Reading extending their lead in the 21st minute.

George Puscas gathered a loose ball on the edge of the area and fed Josh Laurent, who released a quick pass to Dele-Bashiru. The Watford loanee then struck a crisp shot past the helpless Grimshaw.

Blackpool tried to reduce the deficit before the break but Keshi Anderson was thwarted by a superb last-ditch tackle from Reading captain Liam Moore and Demetri Mitchell fired narrowly over from a free-kick.

Reading could have put the game out of Blackpool’s reach early in the second half when Puscas scampered on to a through pass from Danny Drinkwater, but the Romania strike drove straight at Grimshaw and the chance went begging.

Blackpool pressed forward with urgency and were finally rewarded for their hard-working efforts when they drew level with goals in the 69th and 73rd minutes.

Sub Dale snatched the first, five minutes after coming on, with a powerful effort from 25 yards.

Dale then turned provider, crossing from the left for the unmarked Yates to head in his third goal in as many games.

And Yates completed the remarkable comeback five minutes from the end, thundering in a spot-kick after Andy Yiadom had brought down Sonny Carey.

Although Southwood got a hand to it, he could not prevent it entering the net and salvage a draw for Reading.

