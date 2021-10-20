Emil Riis nets the winner as Preston come from a goal down to defeat Coventry

Emil Riis’ strike saw Preston fight back to end their seven-match Championship winless streak with a 2-1 victory against play-off chasers Coventry.

The visitors had not beaten Preston since 2013 and not triumphed at Deepdale for 21 years and although they ultimately failed to change that record, Tyler Walker’s strike on the stroke of half-time had put them on course to do so.

But Patrick Bauer’s header and Riis’ neat finish turned the tables after the break and gave the Lilywhites a first league win since August.

It was Preston, the team lingering in the lower reaches of the Championship, that had the first chance of note with­ Simon Moore turning Riis’ header away from danger.

But Coventry were bright, no one more so than Callum O’Hare, who buzzed away despite being fouled to cross for Viktor Gyokeres, who had his close-range volley blocked.

Gustavo Hamer then had Preston keeper Daniel Iversen scrambling to save at his near post from a wicked corner with a whipped delivery that was reminiscent of a certain David Beckham during his early-career loan spell at Deepdale.

The Sky Blues fans were out-singing their Preston counterparts but the home faithful perked up after some neat footwork by Josh Earl, who could not match it with his curling finish.

Any building optimism for the hosts was quelled just before half-time however as Walker’s firm hit following excellent work by O’Hare found the back of the net.

Walker looked to have stumbled and missed his opportunity but was allowed time to recover his balance and get a powerful shot away, although only sloppy defending allowed O’Hare the opportunity to feed him in the first place.

Preston were booed off at half-time but moved the ball with more purpose at the start of the second half, as a couple of quick corners and a deflected Riis shot signalling their intentions.

And after 61 minutes, Preston got the equaliser they deserved. Staying up after a corner, centre-back Bauer’s excellently directed header from Ben Whiteman’s cross got exactly what it deserved, in off the far post.

Captain Alan Browne then nodded one of his own inches off target but the comeback was complete after 69 minutes when Riis cut onto his right foot in the penalty box and slammed a piledriver past the flailing right hand of Moore and into the roof of the net.

It was a remarkable spell of second-half action and Preston almost added a third in injury-time when Tom Barkhuizen burst forward, pulled it back for Whiteman who fed Brad Potts but his shot was blocked.