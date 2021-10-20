Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We crumbled’ – Reading boss Veljko Paunovic on his side’s loss to Blackpool

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 11:21 pm
Jerry Yates’ brace saw off Reading (Simon Marper/PA)
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic admitted his side “crumbled” after they let slip a 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 at home to Blackpool in the Championship.

Goals from Scott Dann and Tom Dele-Bashiru had given in-form Reading, who had won five of their previous six games, a comfortable advantage after 21 minutes.

But Blackpool deservedly drew level with second-half efforts from Owen Dale and Jerry Yates, who then snatched the winner with an 85th-minute penalty.

“Definitely, in the second half, we failed as a team,” Paunovic said. “We have to acknowledge that we didn’t do a good job.

“We didn’t confront our opponent properly, especially when we conceded the first goal.

“We crumbled, we lost composure and we couldn’t come back.

“That’s something that is disappointing to see but we all acknowledge this mistake and accept our responsibility for this as a whole team. On and off the pitch, everyone who was involved, and I include myself in that.

“But we are a good team, we have a very good group, and I am 100 per cent we are going to fix this.

“The good thing is that we have a game on Saturday (Blackburn away). We need to recompose, regroup again, and this team can do great things when we are all on the same page.

“The Championship, once again, showed how difficult it is and how everyone can beat everyone. That’s why it is so exciting.

“Everyone can come back at you, especially when you are not at your best.”

Blackpool, promoted from League One last season, moved up to 12th place in the Championship.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley said: “It’s hard to predict that you’re going to come back from 2-0 down against a team in such good form.

“But if we carried on performing how we did in the first half, then we knew we’d have a chance of creating an opportunity or two.

“I thought that we were excellent in the first half. We played some really good football and most of our play was in Reading’s half of the pitch.

“We just failed with our execution in the final third. And the goals that we gave away were really poor.

“There were no Churchillian speeches at half-time, it was just a case of reinforcing what we had been doing and giving the players some belief to carry on the way we had been playing.

“We knew that if we were to get the third goal, the game might change – and obviously it did. Perhaps the margin of victory could have been greater.

“I thought our spirit wore Reading down in the end. They were tired, dead on their feet, and we contributed to that.”

