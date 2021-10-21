Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohamed Salah says Madame Tussauds waxwork is ‘a blessing’

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 8:31 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 8:47 am
Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah at the unveiling of the new figure of himself at Madame Tussauds London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah described his waxwork at Madame Tussauds London as “a blessing”.

The Egyptian met his wax doppelganger in a private viewing at the weekend, beaming as he posed for photos.

The 29-year-old arrived at Liverpool in 2017 and became their star player immediately, breaking the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season with 32 during the 2017-18 campaign.

Since then he has helped the club win their sixth Champions League trophy along with their first Premier League title.

Salah worked with artists to ensure his waxwork – which stands in the attraction’s Awards Party zone – was accurate, sitting for hundreds of measurements and photographs.

“It’s a blessing to be recognised and immortalised in this way,” he said.

Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah at the unveiling of the new figure of himself at Madame Tussauds London
“I couldn’t believe it when I stood alongside ‘me’, it’s like looking at my own reflection in a mirror. I can’t wait to see what the fans think.”

Fans will be able to see the waxwork from October 22 alongside A-list favourites David Beckham, Dame Helen Mirren and Brad Pitt.

Salah’s likeness wears the cream suit he wore on the front cover of GQ Middle East magazine, pointing upwards in recognition of his goal celebration.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021
“Mo Salah is one of the game’s greats, arguably the best in the world right now, and incredibly deserving of a Madame Tussauds London figure,” said Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London.

“Having Mo so involved in the creation of his figure has been a real pleasure for the whole Madame Tussauds London team.

“We’re sure a lot of people would have expected to see Mo’s figure styled in his Liverpool kit, but we really wanted to mark his international superstar status and he feels right at home in our Awards Party zone.

“We can’t wait to see fans posing alongside Salah for selfies, emulating his classic goal scoring pose.”

