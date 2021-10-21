Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dom Sibley pulls out of England Lions trip to Australia

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 10:01 am
Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia, effectively ending his Ashes hopes, with Yorkshire’s Harry Brook called up as a replacement.

Opener Sibley played 22 Tests before being dropped against India this summer but was handed a lifeline when he was invited Down Under with the second string Lions squad.

That 14-strong group will fly out on November 4 with the senior side, provide training and warm-up opposition and shadow the early part of the tour as ready-made reserve players. But Sibley has decided not to travel.

The 26-year-old, who averages 28.94 in his England career but 19.77 since the start of 2021, has instead chosen to hone his technique at home.

While that move is said to be with an eye on reclaiming his place, by removing himself from the set-up he is taking a significant gamble and allowing others such as Durham’s Alex Lees and his own opening partner at Edgbaston, Rob Yates, to leapfrog him in the pecking order.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook has been called up as a replacement.
Yorkshire’s Harry Brook has been called up as a replacement (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection.”

For Brook, the news provides a chance to capitalise on a breakout season that saw him named young player of the year by both the Professional Cricketers’ Association and the Cricket Writers’ Club.

The 22-year-old was an eye-catching performer for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred but also showed his red-ball potential with two centuries and five fifties for Yorkshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

