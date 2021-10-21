Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gary Liddle back in contention as Hartlepool take on Harrogate

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 11:15 am
Gary Liddle should be available for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Gary Liddle should be available for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)

Gary Liddle is expected to be in contention for Hartlepool’s home clash with Harrogate.

The 35-year-old defender has been managing tendinitis recently, sitting out five League Two matches, but is now ready to return.

Fellow centre-back Zaine-Francis Angol is likely to be sidelined with the “niggle” that saw him substituted in the first half of last Saturday’s defeat at Salford.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan returned to Pools’ starting line-up at Bradford in midweek following an abductor injury and should keep his place, while striker Mark Cullen scored his first goals for the club in the 3-1 win at Valley Parade and is also likely to be involved.

Harrogate will hope to have defender Connor Hall back in contention for the trip.

Hall missed the midweek draw at home to Tranmere with a minor knock, with Lewis Page coming back into the starting XI.

Striker Luke Armstrong played a pivotal part in getting Hartlepool back into the Football League last season, scoring 15 goals – one of those in the play-off final.

He should lead the line for Town at Victoria Park having scored eight goals already for Simon Weaver’s high-flying side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal