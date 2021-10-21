Gary Liddle back in contention as Hartlepool take on Harrogate

Gary Liddle is expected to be in contention for Hartlepool’s home clash with Harrogate.

The 35-year-old defender has been managing tendinitis recently, sitting out five League Two matches, but is now ready to return.

Fellow centre-back Zaine-Francis Angol is likely to be sidelined with the “niggle” that saw him substituted in the first half of last Saturday’s defeat at Salford.

Midfielder Gavan Holohan returned to Pools’ starting line-up at Bradford in midweek following an abductor injury and should keep his place, while striker Mark Cullen scored his first goals for the club in the 3-1 win at Valley Parade and is also likely to be involved.

Harrogate will hope to have defender Connor Hall back in contention for the trip.

Hall missed the midweek draw at home to Tranmere with a minor knock, with Lewis Page coming back into the starting XI.

Striker Luke Armstrong played a pivotal part in getting Hartlepool back into the Football League last season, scoring 15 goals – one of those in the play-off final.

He should lead the line for Town at Victoria Park having scored eight goals already for Simon Weaver’s high-flying side.