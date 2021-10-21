Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double ban blow for Bristol Rovers heading into Newport clash

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 11:27 am
Cian Harries is suspended for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers have been hit by suspensions for the Sky Bet League Two derby clash against Newport.

The Pirates secured a battling 1-1 draw at Colchester on Tuesday, but it came at a cost.

Cian Harries was sent off for two yellow cards and Trevor Clarke then saw red for an off-the-ball incident, with both players now sidelined.

However, Rovers boss Joey Barton was encouraged by the display against the U’s, which made it three games unbeaten following a draw at Bradford and victory over Carlisle.

James Rowberry takes charge of Newport for the first time after succeeding Michael Flynn.

He will be without midfielder Ed Upson and left wing-back Ryan Haynes, who were sent off in a 2-2 draw against Carlisle at Rodney Parade and will be suspended for the trip.

Defender Priestley Farquharson and midfielder Scot Bennett are long-term absentees with knee and foot injuries respectively,

The Exiles’ caretaker boss Wayne Hatswell named the same starting XI for four games on the bounce, but Rowberry will be forced into changes for the short trip east.

