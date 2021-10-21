Kyle Knoyle suspended as Doncaster clash with Cheltenham

Doncaster will be without Kyle Knoyle through suspension when they host Cheltenham.

The right-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Gillingham in midweek and will serve a one-match ban.

Rovers will also be without full-back Charlie Seaman, who is expected to be out of action for two to three months with a foot injury.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams will be monitored after coming off during the Gills game and Jon Taylor is also being monitored after missing the game with a swelling to his ankle.

Will Boyle is a doubt for Cheltenham’s trip north.

The defender missed the Robins’ midweek win against Morecambe with an ankle problem and the extent of the injury is unclear.

Midfielder Taylor Perry is also expected to be out for three to four weeks after sustaining a hip problem.

Midfielder Callum Wright remains sidelined with a knee injury.