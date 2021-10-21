Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor face late checks before Carlisle host Oldham

Caretaker Carlisle boss Gavin Skelton will assess the fitness of Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor as he attempts to find a winning combination to face fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Oldham.

The Cumbrians are second bottom and winless in their last seven matches following a 2-2 draw at Newport in midweek, a game both players missed through injury.

Toure (back) spent his evening off watching this week’s opponents lose to Walsall, while Mellor was not quite ready after a partial return to training.

Recent signing Mark Howard should continue in goal with Magnus Norman (shin) out, while Tristan Abraham, Sam Fishburn and Brad Young are all pushing for a place up front.

Latics boss Keith Curle returns to face his former club and may be tempted to start another United old boy, Hallam Hope.

He scored his first goal for the club as a substitute on Tuesday and would be on familiar turf at Brunton Park.

Veteran Alan Sheehan is a doubt after coming off 10 minutes into his first match in a month and the defence may need to be rejigged in his absence.

Seventeen-year-old prospect Joe Edwards remains with the squad and is awaiting his first-team debut.