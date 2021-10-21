Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Bostwick bidding to feature for Burton against Oxford

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 1:33 pm
Burton’s Michael Bostwick is back from injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Michael Bostwick will be hoping to feature for Burton when they face Oxford in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Bostwick was an unused substitute in the Brewers’ 1-0 win over Fleetwood in midweek as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Michael Mancienne was not in the matchday squad after playing 80 minutes of last week’s 3-2 win over Morecambe on his return from a long-term injury.

Striker Kane Hemmings had to again be content with a substitute appearance following his recent calf problem.

Oxford will be without manager Karl Robinson for the match after he tested positive for coronavirus, with assistant Craig Short remaining in charge alongside captain John Mousinho.

The pair were in control for Tuesday’s win over Shrewsbury as Robinson awaited the results of a PCR test, having initially returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday.

Short has reported no fresh injury concerns from the 2-0 win over the Shrews, in which Oxford fielded an unchanged back four for the third game in a row.

Mark Sykes was on the scoresheet as he returned to the starting line-up.

