Luke Leahy set to bolster Shrewsbury defence against Cambridge

Shrewsbury will welcome Luke Leahy back from suspension for Saturday’s League One clash against Cambridge.

The left-back served a one-game ban in the midweek loss to Oxford, a match in which Shrewsbury struggled defensively in the absence of both Leahy and George Nurse.

Nurse was absent with an unspecified injury and could miss out again, while boss Steve Cotterill felt Aaron Pierre looked rusty on his return from an Achilles problem.

Josh Vela is expected to again miss out with a knee injury suffered last month.

Cambridge will have Wes Hoolahan available for the trip after he missed the midweek 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

U’s boss Mark Bonner said the rest of his squad had come through that match unscathed, though he still has other injury concerns.

Jack Lankester has returned to light training but is expected to miss at least two more games, while there is no timetable as yet for Liam O’Neil’s return.

Dimitar Mitov, Paul Digby and Joe Ironside all overcame issues to start against Wednesday on Tuesday night.