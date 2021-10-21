Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Leahy set to bolster Shrewsbury defence against Cambridge

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 1:39 pm
Luke Leahy is available for Shrewsbury this weekend after a ban (Nigel French/PA)
Shrewsbury will welcome Luke Leahy back from suspension for Saturday’s League One clash against Cambridge.

The left-back served a one-game ban in the midweek loss to Oxford, a match in which Shrewsbury struggled defensively in the absence of both Leahy and George Nurse.

Nurse was absent with an unspecified injury and could miss out again, while boss Steve Cotterill felt Aaron Pierre looked rusty on his return from an Achilles problem.

Josh Vela is expected to again miss out with a knee injury suffered last month.

Cambridge will have Wes Hoolahan available for the trip after he missed the midweek 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

U’s boss Mark Bonner said the rest of his squad had come through that match unscathed, though he still has other injury concerns.

Jack Lankester has returned to light training but is expected to miss at least two more games, while there is no timetable as yet for Liam O’Neil’s return.

Dimitar Mitov, Paul Digby and Joe Ironside all overcame issues to start against Wednesday on Tuesday night.

