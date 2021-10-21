Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he underestimated ‘long-ball’ Burnley

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 2:59 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl, right, admitted he had previously underestimated Sean Dyche’s Burnley (Peter Powell/PA)
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted he used to be guilty of thinking Burnley were long-ball merchants but he will not be making that mistake when Sean Dyche’s side visit the south coast on Saturday.

The Saints boss said he fell into the trap of believing Burnley were one-dimensional when he first arrived in the Premier League in 2018 but after losing two and drawing one of his first three meetings with Dyche, he soon learned otherwise.

“I have changed my opinion about Burnley in the last two or three years,” he said.

“In the beginning I thought they were only a team that kicked long, but if you let them play they can definitely do that, they can press high, they are very brave with their pressing this year and I think they have developed their game.

“You can see they play a bit more football. They play in a very direct and forward-orientated way, and the goals they score are typical for them. It’s always good if you can do in what you can do in a perfect way and this can be successful.

“We have to be aware of their qualities but we have also shown our qualities, especially last season when we beat them twice.

“We have proven we can do it against them and this is the goal for the weekend.”

Burnley will make the long trip south still without a win in the Premier League this weekend – the same position Southampton were in until last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leeds which lifted them four points clear of both the Clarets and the relegation zone.

“It was important to get the first one, but this is definitely not an argument to lean back now,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We have to keep on going, we have the chance for another home game. We know how important these games are for us.

“And yes, in the next weeks, we can definitely get a few points which is what we need after a difficult start…

“We are coming to a very decisive time where you can show in what direction you should go and therefore we have to be fully motivated and concentrated for this game.”

Che Adams is back in training and in contention to start, but Hasenhuttl could be tempted to stick with the forward pairing of Armando Broja and Nathan Redmond after they combined neatly to get the only goal against Leeds last weekend.

Broja, on loan from Chelsea, was making his first start for the Saints in the absence of Adams, but the 20-year-old look assured as he fired high into the Leeds net.

“Armando had a slow start here but I think he shows very quickly that he has some weapons you can use,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Because of the injury of Che, it was the first chance for him to start and I think he grabbed this chance with both hands so let’s have a look what we will do at the weekend.”

