Harry Pickering and Lewis Travis doubtful for Blackburn

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 3:15 pm
Blackburn defender Harry Pickering is a doubt for the visit of Reading (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn defender Harry Pickering is a doubt for the visit of Reading.

The left-back played just 45 minutes at QPR in midweek after returning from illness before a calf injury forced his withdrawal.

Midfielder Lewis Travis sustained a dead leg in that match and his fitness will have to be assessed.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra has missed the last two matches with illness but returned to training on Monday and could be involved.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic looks set to make changes after saying his players “failed as a team” in the midweek defeat to Blackpool.

Paunovic named an unchanged side for that game but that seems unlikely at Ewood Park after the second-half capitulation to the Seasiders.

Yakou Meite (knee) and Lucas Joao (hip) are also long-term absentees so he has few options up front.

George Puscas’ place looks most under threat with Femi Azeez a potential replacement, while midfielder Andy Rinomhota could return to the squad having come back from international duty with an ankle problem.

