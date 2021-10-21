Arsenal to check on Bukayo Saka before Aston Villa match

Bukayo Saka’s fitness will be assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

The England winger was forced off at half-time in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace after being kicked on his calf, although he is expected to be in contention to play some part.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is the only certain absentee for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Alexandre Lacazette pushing for a first league start of the season having scored off the bench last time out.

Aston Villa will have Matty Cash available after he was forced off against Wolves.

The defender came off late in the derby defeat with a dead leg but is fit for the trip to the Emirates.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are available after their hamstring injuries while Keinan Davis has also returned to training. Trezeguet (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Bailey, Traore, Archer, Davis.