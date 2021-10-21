Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal to check on Bukayo Saka before Aston Villa match

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 3:15 pm
Bukayo Saka, right, is dealing with a knock (Adam Davy/PA)
Bukayo Saka, right, is dealing with a knock (Adam Davy/PA)

Bukayo Saka’s fitness will be assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

The England winger was forced off at half-time in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace after being kicked on his calf, although he is expected to be in contention to play some part.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is the only certain absentee for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Alexandre Lacazette pushing for a first league start of the season having scored off the bench last time out.

Aston Villa will have Matty Cash available after he was forced off against Wolves.

The defender came off late in the derby defeat with a dead leg but is fit for the trip to the Emirates.

Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are available after their hamstring injuries while Keinan Davis has also returned to training. Trezeguet (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Bailey, Traore, Archer, Davis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal