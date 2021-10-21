Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Siriki Dembele to lead the line again for Peterborough

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 3:27 pm
Siriki Dembele will lead the line again for Peterborough (Nigel French/PA)
Peterborough will again be reliant on Siriki Dembele to lead the line when QPR visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Posh are light of options in attack with Jonson Clarke-Harris set to serve the final match of his four-game suspension this weekend for historic offensive social media posts.

Fellow forwards Jack Marriott (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) are long-term absentees while Joel Randall (thigh) remains absent.

It means Darren Ferguson will again go with Dembele in attack and the striker will be buoyant after he netted his third goal of the season in the midweek victory at Hull.

QPR will welcome back captain Stefan Johansen after he sat out Tuesday’s win over Blackburn while he served a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Rs boss Mark Warburton is likely to recall the midfielder but also saw Luke Amos impress off the bench during the 1-0 triumph over Rovers.

After a disappointing loss to London rivals Fulham on Saturday, QPR made changes for the Blackburn clash with Albert Adomah handed a first league start of the campaign as Moses Odubajo missed out all together.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee) are still unavailable but closing in on a return and Charlie Owens played for the under-23s on Tuesday after a two-year battle with various knee problems.

