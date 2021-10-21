Siriki Dembele to lead the line again for Peterborough

Peterborough will again be reliant on Siriki Dembele to lead the line when QPR visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Posh are light of options in attack with Jonson Clarke-Harris set to serve the final match of his four-game suspension this weekend for historic offensive social media posts.

Fellow forwards Jack Marriott (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) are long-term absentees while Joel Randall (thigh) remains absent.

It means Darren Ferguson will again go with Dembele in attack and the striker will be buoyant after he netted his third goal of the season in the midweek victory at Hull.

QPR will welcome back captain Stefan Johansen after he sat out Tuesday’s win over Blackburn while he served a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Rs boss Mark Warburton is likely to recall the midfielder but also saw Luke Amos impress off the bench during the 1-0 triumph over Rovers.

After a disappointing loss to London rivals Fulham on Saturday, QPR made changes for the Blackburn clash with Albert Adomah handed a first league start of the campaign as Moses Odubajo missed out all together.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee) are still unavailable but closing in on a return and Charlie Owens played for the under-23s on Tuesday after a two-year battle with various knee problems.