Ricardo Santos available for Bolton’s clash with Gillingham

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 3:39 pm
Ricardo Santos, left, is available for Ian Evatt’s side after suspension (John Walton/PA)
Ricardo Santos, left, is available for Ian Evatt’s side after suspension (John Walton/PA)

Ricardo Santos will be available for selection following suspension when Bolton host Gillingham.

The 26-year-old defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wigan on Saturday and was forced to sit out of the Trotters’ 3-0 loss at Plymouth.

Declan John is a doubt for Ian Evatt’s side.

Gethin Jones will also be out of action after suffering a fractured fibula in training earlier this month.

Gillingham are likely to be without winger Mustapha Carayol for their trip north.

The 33-year-old was taken off in the 25th minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Doncaster and he is expected to miss out.

David Tutonda is unavailable for the Gills as he continues to recover from a long-term injury.

Daniel Phillips will not be in contention for Gillingham until at least Christmas.

