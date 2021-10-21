Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester need to build on two ‘very big wins’ – Patson Daka

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 3:55 pm
Leicester’s Patson Daka made history in Russia on Wednesday (AP/PA)
Four-goal hero Patson Daka insisted Leicester must build on their Russian revival quickly.

The striker became the first Foxes player to score four goals in a game for 63 years in Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow.

Leicester came from 2-0 down to reignite their Europa League hopes after picking up just one point from their opening two games.

Daka’s goals included a nine-minute hat-trick, with strikes either side of half-time, in the Group C showdown.

He also netted in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manchester United and after an indifferent start to the season Daka knows the Foxes need to capitalise on their recent performances.

“They are very big wins,” the Zambia international told the club’s official site.

“We had a difficult few weeks and these two wins, they are very important for us to continue building our confidence as a team. It gives us a lot of direction going forward.

“At this time, I’d say we don’t have to spend too much time looking at the table because we still have many games to play and we have to concentrate on each and every game that we have coming next.

“We cannot think about the whole games that are remaining, we have to think about the next one, how we’re going to deal with that.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, not the table, or how many points we’ll get.”

The last Leicester player to score four goals in game was Derek Hines against Aston Villa in 1958.

The Foxes now go to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday with Daka keen to move forward.

“Everyone can score, but it’s all about the consistency and that is the greatest challenge,” he said.

“I don’t want to dwell on the goals I’ve scored, it’s all about the consistency, I have to continue working hard and making sure I continue doing what I have to do to help the team.”

