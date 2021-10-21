Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jevani Brown remains sidelined for Exeter

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 4:31 pm
Jevani Brown could be absent for Exeter’s match with Mansfield (John Walton/PA)
Jevani Brown could be absent for Exeter's match with Mansfield (John Walton/PA)

Exeter are likely to be without Jevani Brown when Mansfield visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The former Colchester attacker sat out the midweek win at Crawley with a knock and has not returned to training yet.

Boss Matt Taylor made numerous changes for Tuesday’s away victory and hinted he could do the same due to the Grecians being involved in three games this week.

Joshua Key (Achilles) will be assessed but Sam Stubbs (knee) and Jack Sparkes, who has a fractured collarbone, remain sidelined.

Mansfield will check on George Maris and continue to follow concussion protocols after he missed the last two matches following a nasty blow to the head in the stalemate with Oldham earlier in the month.

Elliott Hewitt was forced off in Tuesday’s draw with Port Vale due to a glute injury and may not be available for the trip to Devon.

He would join a lengthy list on the treatment table with Kellan Gordon (knee), James Perch (fractured skull), Richard Nartey (knee) and Ryan Stirk (ankle) already out for the foreseeable future.

Stags manager Nigel Clough welcomed captain Stephen Quinn back into the fold for the 1-1 draw with Port Vale following a six-game suspension while Will Forrester is building up his fitness.

