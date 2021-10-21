Jevani Brown remains sidelined for Exeter

Exeter are likely to be without Jevani Brown when Mansfield visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The former Colchester attacker sat out the midweek win at Crawley with a knock and has not returned to training yet.

Boss Matt Taylor made numerous changes for Tuesday’s away victory and hinted he could do the same due to the Grecians being involved in three games this week.

Joshua Key (Achilles) will be assessed but Sam Stubbs (knee) and Jack Sparkes, who has a fractured collarbone, remain sidelined.

Mansfield will check on George Maris and continue to follow concussion protocols after he missed the last two matches following a nasty blow to the head in the stalemate with Oldham earlier in the month.

Elliott Hewitt was forced off in Tuesday’s draw with Port Vale due to a glute injury and may not be available for the trip to Devon.

He would join a lengthy list on the treatment table with Kellan Gordon (knee), James Perch (fractured skull), Richard Nartey (knee) and Ryan Stirk (ankle) already out for the foreseeable future.

Stags manager Nigel Clough welcomed captain Stephen Quinn back into the fold for the 1-1 draw with Port Vale following a six-game suspension while Will Forrester is building up his fitness.