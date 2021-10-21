Che Adams available again for Southampton ahead of their clash with Burnley

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a decision to make in attack with Che Adams back from injury to rival Armando Broja for a starting place against Burnley on Saturday.

Broja impressed alongside Nathan Redmond last week, scoring on his first Premier League start to give Southampton their maiden win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Leeds, and the on-loan Chelsea forward will hope to keep his place.

James Ward-Prowse is back from suspension, with Jack Stephens the only player absent from Hasenhuttl’s squad.

Burnley will check on Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra.

All three missed last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City – Taylor and Vydra with knocks and Mee after contracting coronavirus.

Dale Stephens is back out on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury but he will need more time.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong, Long, S. Armstrong, Broja, Adams.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Cornet.