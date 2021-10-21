Dominic Gape among those hoping to keep their place when Wycombe host Crewe

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged side for the visit of Crewe.

The Chairboys go into the game off the back of a tough tussle in Yorkshire with Rotherham on Tuesday, when Ainsworth brought Sam Vokes, Dominic Gape and Daryl Horgan back into the side.

It was a first league start of the season for midfielder Gape, who will hope to keep his place.

Fellow midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the only long-term absentee.

Crewe boss David Artell has decisions to make after seven goals conceded in their last two games.

Artell made four changes for Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat by Sunderland, with defender Rio Adebisi rested as the Railwaymen switched to a back three.

On-loan Manchester City winger Ben Knight has missed nine games with an ankle injury but is expected to be back on the grass next week as he steps up his recovery.

Midfielder Callum Ainley remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.